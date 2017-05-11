Here’s Why You Never Hear About Paris Hilton Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Hilton practically pioneered the art of being famous for being famous. A decade ago, she was everywhere – magazine covers, albums, books – despite not appearing to have any marketable talents. She was an object of both admiration and revulsion. But as the years went by, she gradually became less and less reported upon, and now the Hilton heiress has all but faded into the background. So what actually happened?

Paris Hilton was born into the sort of wealth most people can only dream of. She was one of the heirs to the massive Hilton hotel fortune built by her grandfather, Conrad Hilton. And so throughout her childhood, the socialite wanted for nothing. Then when she was 19, Hilton signed with Donald Trump’s modeling agency and made a name for herself as an “It girl.” But in late 2003, things suddenly took an unexpected turn.

Just three weeks before Hilton’s breakthrough reality TV show The Simple Life premiered in December 2003, her sex tape emerged online. And the footage, released by Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon without her consent and titled One Night in Paris, spread across the internet like wildfire.

