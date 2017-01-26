ADVERTISEMENT

They might have made a name for themselves in the ’70s, but some of these stars have more than thrived since. From Oscar winners to business moguls: these celebs have done it all. And while some have fallen from grace – and the limelight – others have continued to thrive in tinseltown. We take a look back at the biggest names in Hollywood throughout the decade.

20. Henry Winkler

He shot to fame for his role as Fonzie in the ’70s sitcom Happy Days, but Henry Winkler also starred in a range of other films during the decade. And since then, Winkler has gone on to write, produce and direct various projects. Plus, he’s also had roles in several hit TV shows, including Arrested Development and Parks and Recreation.

19. David Cassidy

These days Justin Bieber is our teen heartthrob, but back in the ’70s it was David Cassidy’s – better known as Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family – who was breaking teenagers’ hearts. It’s Cassidy’s personal life that dominates the headlines today, however. After three divorces, Cassidy has had to sell his home and declare himself bankrupt.

