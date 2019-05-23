Here’s What Happened When Chris Evans Turned Up To His 20-Year High School Reunion

ADVERTISEMENT

High-school reunions can be a mixed bag. You get to see all your old friends, but you also have to encounter your one-time enemies. People subtly compete over who went on to have the most success. Add alcohol to all the mix, and things can become very awkward indeed. So, you need a celebrity present to lift the mood! Perhaps a star of one of the highest-grossing movies ever? Call up actor Chris Evans.

It’s nice to see the popular people living ordinary lives. Now, the student body president runs a small eldercare facility, the homecoming queen works part-time in the post office, and the athletics star lives in a rehab center somewhere in the Midwest. The worthless class clown, however, flew to the reunion in a private jet.

Quite a few high-school reunions have welcomed a student-turned-celebrity into their midst. Indeed, it’s not uncommon for at least one pupil to go on to achieve great success as an adult. But the graduates of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School got somebody special. Their old friend Chris Evans had, it’s safe to say, done very well for himself.

