Here’s Why Harry and Meghan Had To Send Back More Than $9 Million Of Wedding Presents

A royal wedding is guaranteed to be an extravagant occasion, and Harry and Meghan’s certainly was. As is commonplace at royal weddings, plenty of expensive gifts were sent to the happy couple. But a few months after the event, it was reported that $9 million worth of presents had simply been sent back by the new Duke and Duchess. They hadn’t, it seemed, wanted or needed them.

Everything about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was to the highest standard. And needless to say, staging it required a budget that regular people could scarcely dream of. According to CBS, the whole event cost about $45 million, an even higher figure than for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

When the wedding was first announced, the royal family stated that it would be covering most of the costs – such as decorations, music, the service and the reception. However, the budget for security would ultimately be funded by taxpayers. This included police, rooftop snipers and other anti-terrorism measures.

