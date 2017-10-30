Here’s Why You Never See Jim Carrey On The Big Screen Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Carrey was one of the most popular actors of the 1990s. His wacky style of comedy wasn’t necessarily to everyone’s taste, but it helped make films such as Dumb and Dumber and The Mask big hits. Flash forward to 2017, though, and the rubber-faced star is all but gone from movie screens. His personal life is often the subject of gossip, but unfortunately it’s rarely positive. So what in the world happened?

Right from early childhood, Jim Carrey wanted to be a comedian. He had a talent for impressions, and he knew it. As he grew up, he continued to hone his skills and began appearing at comedy clubs. Sometimes he bombed, but slowly he put together a winning routine. And eventually he caught the attention of comic Rodney Dangerfield, who then signed him up as a supporting act.

From there, Carrey decided to take a chance and move to Hollywood. And it turned out to be a very good decision. By the early 1980s, in fact, he was appearing on television on the likes of An Evening at the Improv and The Tonight Show. His big break came in 1990 as part of the cast of sketch-comedy series In Living Color – and next he set his sights on the movie world.

