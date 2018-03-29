Hilary Swank Took A Three-Year Break From Acting – And The Reason For Her Decision Is Heartwarming

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s something about her struggle to be something, to get to the top, which is very much like Hilary Swank herself” said acclaimed actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood during the promotion of his 2004 hit movie Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood’s glowing praise for actress Swank couldn’t have been more on point – she had been clawing her way to the top ever since she was a child. Her fiery determination has fueled much of her professional work, and it played a vital role in her personal life, too. But why exactly did she go on a three-year hiatus from acting? Well, it turns out that her big heart was the reason for the lengthy break…

If you thought that actress Hilary Swank had everything handed to her on a plate from an early age, think again. Her sheer drive and determination were key factors in her success – and they certainly didn’t fade away after she had hit the big time. Make no mistake about it, the 43-year-old earned everything she got.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1974 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Swank’s family didn’t possess a lot of wealth, and her childhood mostly consisted of living out of trailers and cars. Her parents’ troubled relationship certainly didn’t help matters, either.And from an early age, Swank dreamed of becoming an actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT