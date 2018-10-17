Hockey Star Mike Fisher Has Come Clean About How His Marriage To Carrie Underwood Was Saved

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it’s a wonderful thing when two people get married, if they’re both famous celebrities it can lead to some issues. This is what happened to hockey player Mike Fisher and country music singer Carrie Underwood. The pair were living apart when Fisher received some news that changed everything – and in December 2016 the hockey star wrote a piece about it for The Players’ Tribune. It makes for fascinating reading.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood are both big names in their respective fields. He played ice hockey for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators; she’s a bestselling country music artist with seven Grammys to her name. Together, they’re a downright power couple. But they almost didn’t meet at all.

Underwood was single when her bassist, Mark Childers, offered to set her up on a date with his friend Fisher. The singer was very hesitant at first. She and Fisher lived in completely different places, after all, which would make dating difficult. Eventually, though, she decided to meet him – but only backstage at one of her concerts.

