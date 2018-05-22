This Hollywood Couple Shy Away From The Limelight – But The Pair Have Spilled An Exciting Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

With their preference for keeping their life private, screen stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are one of Hollywood’s most secretive couples. But that doesn’t mean that the pair don’t let slip the occasional secret. And one of the two recently dropped a huge bombshell in the most public place possible.

From looking at the pair’s resumes, one wouldn’t think that actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton made an obvious match. For instance, the former became known through gritty and violent fair like Watchmen and The Walking Dead. Meanwhile, the latter gained fame as the sensitive artist Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill.

Despite the couple’s preferences for playing very different roles, the two have been together for nearly ten years. But this isn’t the most surprising fact about this unlikely pairing. Indeed, what makes them so fascinating is just how little they let their fans know about their personal life.

