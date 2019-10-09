Being a celebrity nanny certainly has some perks, with access to a glamorous life of which most of us can only dream. But it has its downsides, which can include having to wear the same scent as the celebrity mom, so that baby can’t tell who’s caring for them, or having to don specific jewelry. What’s more, while paparazzi offer huge amounts of cash for candid photos, confidentiality agreements can be searingly strict.
Nannies Have Opened Up About The Reality Of Caring For Hollywood Kids
One nanny shared some of the upsides, ranging from shopping at elite stores to lounging on a massive yacht. In her career she enjoyed trips to far-off places on the family jet, scoffing gourmet food made by chefs, and wearing designer clothes that were given to her by moms. Sometimes she found herself part of the family. But some celebrities have some interesting demands.