20 Hollywood Stars You Never Realized Have Famous Fathers

There are some famous faces that are now such a part of our cultural landscape, it’s like we never knew life without them. But these stars all came from somewhere, and for many of them, they weren’t in fact the first showbiz folks in the family. There are many celebrities out there who come from very famous fathers. Here we take a look at 20 actors who also happen to have very successful papas.

20. Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston

Friends superstar turned film star Jennifer Aniston has been famous for such a long time, it’s hard to imagine she also had a famous dad. But it’s true! Aniston’s father John was a longtime soap actor on Days of Our Lives. Sadly, he passed away in 2016.

19. Blake Lively and Ernie Lively

Former Gossip Girl turned film star Blake Lively also has a famous pops. Her father Ernie portrayed Longstreet B. Davenport on the ’80s TV show Dukes of Hazzard. In a rather sweet twist, he also played her dad in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

