Hollywood typically likes to stay hush-hush when it comes to behind-the-scenes working relationships. But there are certain actors who are more than happy to share their experiences with the public. Here’s a look at A-listers who couldn’t stop gushing about one of their co-stars – and others who revealed the names they’d avoid like the plague.
Hollywood Stars Confess The Best Actors They’ve Ever Worked With – And The Worst
21. John Leguizamo and Steven Seagal (Worst)
Few other actors are as candid as John Leguizamo. Kurt Russell, Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just a few of the co-stars who no doubt felt their ears burning when he penned his 2006 autobiography Pimps, Hos, Playa Hats and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends. But Leguizamo saved his biggest smackdown for Steven Seagal, the action hero who he worked with on 1991’s Out for Justice.