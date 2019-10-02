Hollywood Stars Confess The Best Actors They’ve Ever Worked With – And The Worst

21. John Leguizamo and Steven Seagal (Worst)

Few other actors are as candid as John Leguizamo. Kurt Russell, Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just a few of the co-stars who no doubt felt their ears burning when he penned his 2006 autobiography Pimps, Hos, Playa Hats and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends. But Leguizamo saved his biggest smackdown for Steven Seagal, the action hero who he worked with on 1991’s Out for Justice.

