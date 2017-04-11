Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Has Lost 300 Pounds, And What She Looks Like Now Is Incredible

ADVERTISEMENT

After June “Mama June” Shannon shot to fame with Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, her looks, and everything else about her, came under some pretty intense scrutiny. This was a woman, after all, who appeared on TV with “neck crust.” But, come 2017, she decided to transform herself.

During her Honey Boo Boo days, Mama June, 37, was actually quite proud of her weight, or at least not unhappy about it. “Granted, I ain’t the most beautimous out of the box,” she said during the show’s 2012 premiere. She then added, “but put a little paint on this barn and shine it back onto its original condition ’cause it shines up and looks like it’s brand new.”

However, people weren’t happy about the unhealthy lifestyle she and her family seemed to be promoting. On the show, they were all seen happily making and eating “sketti,” a combination of noodles, ketchup and butter, melted in the microwave. At that point, June weighed in excess of 300 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

People were angry that June not only seemed unconcerned about her own health, but the health of her children as well. Sometimes she gave her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, a concoction called “Go Go Juice,” a combination of Mountain Dew and Red Bull. June defended herself by simply saying there were worse things she could give her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT