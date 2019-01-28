Ed O’Neill Has Come Clean About How He Landed The Role Of Al Bundy In Married With Children

ADVERTISEMENT

You might be surprised to learn that comedy veteran Ed O’Neill started his career playing more serious roles in theater. Indeed, one of these on-stage parts actually set him on the road to stardom. A twist of fate meant O’Neill proved he had just the right qualities to play one of the most famous roles in TV sitcom history; Al Bundy in Married With Children.

O’Neill was to achieve global fame winning four Screen Actors Guild awards, but his early life was very humble. A world away from TV stardom, the young O’Neill, born into an Irish-American family, had a very different life working in a boiling hot factory. He was following in his father’s footsteps toiling in a steel mill in their hometown of Youngstown, Ohio.



Edward Leonard O’Neill, born April 12, 1946, was the eldest of five children raised by his housewife mother Ruth and his father Edward. O’Neill’s friend Jim Johns recalled in an interview with People magazine in 1990 the stifling conditions the TV star formerly had to endure. “It was a terrible job,” he told the reporter. “Sometimes the mercury would hit 140 degrees when Eddie was on the floor.”



