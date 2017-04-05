This Is How George Clooney Rose From College Dropout To Hollywood Legend

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Hollywood royalty, there are few names as big as George Clooney. Certainly, with over $2 billion grossed in box office receipts, the actor can pull in audiences like no other. But before he became a celluloid icon, Clooney had to struggle like any other budding star. And his humble origins belie the screen legend he’d later become.

By all means, Clooney’s early years didn’t give any hints towards the megastar status he’d grow to enjoy. Born in Kentucky in 1961, the actor spent his youth living in the sleepy suburban town of Augusta, which today sports a population of just over 1,000.

Though they lived far from the bright lights of Hollywood, Clooney’s family were used to showbiz life. His dad Nick was a news anchor and local TV host. Also, his aunt Rosemary was a famed actress and singer who had hits back in the ’50s.

