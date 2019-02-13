Here’s How The Members Of Queen Really Feel About The Bohemian Rhapsody Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

With five nominations at the 2019 Oscars, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is one of recent cinema’s biggest successes. But with a tortured production history and a divisive portrayal of the group’s late singer, Freddie Mercury, the film has just as many detractors as fans. Recently, the group’s remaining members gave their thoughts on the awards contender. And they say there’s more to the picture than meets the eye.

Few acts in rock music have had quite as big an impact as Queen. As the regal name suggests, the group is considered rock ’n’ roll royalty. As a result, they’ve influenced everyone from Foo Fighters to Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. And while hits like “We Are the Champions” still resound today, it’s their fascinating story that has got fans really talking at the moment.

Formed in London in 1968, Queen started life in a very different shape. Originally named Smile, the group consisted of Imperial College students Tim Staffell on bass and Brian May on guitar. Eventually, the addition of dental student Roger Taylor on drums helped flesh out their sound, but the band was still missing something.

