Michael J. Fox Has Revealed Just How He Managed To Endure His Darkest Days

Michael J. Fox made his Parkinson’s diagnosis public in 1998, and ever since he’s been open about both the good days and the bad.

Michael J. Fox is a truly beloved actor. He played Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movie trilogy, which made him iconic. But even without that, he would be a notable figure. Fox has Parkinson’s Disease, and he’s a leading voice in the fight against it. The Emmy winner is always open about his condition, and even about the darker times.

Fox was diagnosed with the disease when he was just 31, all the way back in 1992. Since then he’s become a zealous campaigner for awareness and a cure. In 2000 he established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and today it’s the largest charitable source of funding of scientific investigation into the condition.

