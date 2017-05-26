Here’s How Queen Latifah’s Style Has Transformed From Street To Chic

When Queen Latifah first exploded onto the hip-hop music scene, she tended to dress pretty casually. But as the famous MC diversified into other areas and her star grew and grew, she started to rock the fashion scene as well. And now the multiple-award-winning actress and singer dresses to impress pretty much wherever she goes. Here’s a look at how the Queen’s style has changed over all the years we’ve known her.
20. 8 Mile premiere, November 2002
In the early ’00s, Queen Latifah was making her mark as a rapper with social justice interests, so it’s not surprising she attended the premiere of 8 Mile. And she stepped out in what was considered trendy for rappers at the time: a single bright color and a baseball cap.
19. Soul Train Awards afterparty, March 2002
Come 2003, Latifah was still rocking a sweet street style, but she was putting her own unique twist on it too. When she attended the Soul Train Awards afterparty in March of that year, for example, she accessorized her outfit with a belt bedazzled with her name.
