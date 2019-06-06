Howard Stern Has Revealed Just How Much He Regrets Not Saying Sorry To Robin Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

Shock jock Howard Stern has a lot of regrets. So many, in fact, that these days he advises people to burn his old memoirs rather than read them. Times have changed a lot since Stern was in his heyday. And he has mentioned one particular thing he’d love to go back in time and stop himself from doing.

Robin Williams was once interviewed by Stern. As a person, Williams seemingly appeared to be the complete opposite of the famous radio host. Williams had fans all over the world, a CV full of beloved children’s movies, and little controversy to his name. Stern, on the other hand, thrived on it.

Back in 1986 rumors spread about an aspect of Williams’ personal life. Despite being a big fan of Williams and his comic career, Stern pushed that aside to make fun of him. And now, several years after Williams’ suicide in 2014, Stern has revealed just how terrible he feels about what happened.

