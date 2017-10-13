Before His Death, Hugh Hefner Revealed A Secret That Only His Family Had Known About

ADVERTISEMENT

Few people in American entertainment are more iconic than Hugh Hefner. He was a suave businessman, a media mogul and a publishing entrepreneur. Hefner remained in the spotlight for the better part of a century through his various enterprises – most notably with the men’s magazine Playboy. And having shot to fame and revolutionized the industry, he supposedly slept with more than 1,000 women. However, there was one secret about his life that he revealed before his passing in September that is sure to leave you gobsmacked…

From humble beginnings in Chicago, Illinois, Hugh Hefner became a stand-out figure in the history of U.S. entertainment. As the creator and founder of Playboy, Hefner was a prominent persona in pop culture for more than half a century. However, his success didn’t just fall into his lap.

After a stint in the army, as well as some valuable years spent in the publishing industry, Hefner felt there was a gap in the market for a high-class men’s magazine. He envisaged a publication that would walk a fine line between informing, entertaining and, most notably, titillating.

