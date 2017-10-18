After A Hurricane Ravaged Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez Shared Some Devastating News About Her Family

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2017, a terrible natural disaster devastated Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria, a Category 4, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall there since 1928. As the death toll rose, Governor Ricardo Rossello announced that it was “without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico.” Celebrities who had links to the island immediately turned to the internet to see what help could be found. Among them was Jennifer Lopez.

Puerto Rico hadn’t seen a disaster on the level of Hurricane Maria for many decades. Multiple relief teams had to come in and assist with rescue efforts. But, even with this, many people died. Indeed, a few weeks after the incident, officials were giving the death toll as 43. Some of these people had succumbed to infections contracted from the water in the aftermath of the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others died while trying to help clean up the mess that Maria had left in its wake. Yet more perished while driving in treacherous conditions on the ruined roads. Unfortunately, officials reported, there was a chance that worse was still to come. Hospitals were devastated, leaving millions of people without access to healthcare. In addition, many others were deprived of food, water or other necessities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT