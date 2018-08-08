When This Iconic Actor Won An Oscar, His Response To The Award Infamously Went Down In History

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people in the movie industry consider winning an Academy Award to be the pinnacle of a film performer’s career. This was evidently not the case for Hollywood legend George C. Scott. The ornery actor proved that he certainly wasn’t in it for the accolades when he was awarded an Oscar in the early 1970s. There’s no business like a no-show business – here’s a look at what went down that night, and what was up with the guy anyway.

Born in Wise, Virginia, in October 1927, George Campbell Scott was largely raised by his automobile industry executive father after losing his mother at the tender age of seven. Having moved north with his dad to Detroit, he attended the city’s Redford High School where the boy dreamed of becoming a writer. And, after serving four years in the U.S. Marine Corps just after World War II, Scott undertook a degree specializing in journalism at the University of Missouri. However, during his studies, things took a somewhat dramatic turn and Scott developed an abiding love of acting and the theater.

As a result, the by now 20-something graduated with two degrees – English and drama – in 1953. Having strode the boards as an undergraduate, Scott continued to pursue a career on the stage, winning an Obie Award in 1958 for his turns in As You Like It, Richard III and Children of Darkness. A year later, he achieved glowing praise for his Broadway performance in The Andersonville Trial. Scott also went on to direct several plays himself in the 1960s.

