If Meghan Markle Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, She Already Has The Perfect Present Up Her Sleeve

One of the most exciting periods for an expectant parent comes after the initial announcement of the happy news. Meghan Markle can certainly attest to that, as her husband Prince Harry confirmed her pregnancy in October 2018. However, while the due date is some way off, the Duchess of Sussex already has the perfect gift in mind if she gives birth to a girl.

Born in August 1981, Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, California, with aspirations to become an actress. With that in mind, she attended the Northwestern University School of Communication, where she studied both international relations and theater. Prior to her graduation, though, she made her small screen debut in 2002.

Meghan’s first part was a small guest appearance on the TV show General Hospital. After graduating the next year, she featured in a number of other television programs, including CSI: NY, 90210 and Fringe. It wasn’t until 2011 that the actress finally made her big breakthrough.

