These 20 stars were making headlines in the 1960s, but what are they up to today? Let’s go back in time to find out just what became of these early celebrities…

20. Danny Bonaduce

After his stint in the hugely popular The Partridge Family, Danny Bonaduce is really more of a ‘70s star. But he actually made his acting debut in 1969 with the enchanting series Bewitched. However, he hit a low in 1990 when an attempt to buy cocaine ended up with him being arrested. The good news is he’s now back on track, working as a radio host and wrestler.

19. Jerry Mathers

Starting his career as a toddler, it wasn’t until the ‘60s that Jerry Mathers became a household name thanks to his role in the sitcom Leave it to Beaver. However, Hollywood didn’t beckon for Mathers. Instead, he signed up to the Air National Guard and got a college education. He’s since had some minor roles, but today can be found guest hosting radio shows.

