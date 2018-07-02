In 2017 Rebel Wilson Won $3.6M In Damages, But Now She’s Received Some Surprising News

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood funny girl Rebel Wilson put on a serious face when she took publishing giant Bauer Media to court for defamation in 2017. She won her case, but that wasn’t the end of the matter. Less than a year later, something shocking happened in the course of her legal claim.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Rebel Wilson broke onto the Hollywood scene in 2011 when she nabbed a co-starring role in the comedy smash Bridesmaids. Not long afterward, she starred in Pitch Perfect, another box office hit.

In fact, Pitch Perfect’s success allowed Wilson to reprise her role as Fat Amy twice more, with the second and third movies in the series released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. It was at the moment of Pitch Perfect 2’s release that Wilson’s legal woes would spark.

