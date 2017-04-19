These Are The Inside Facts About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Undoubtedly Hollywood’s most popular power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seemed like the perfect pairing. But, behind closed doors, their marriage was crumbling away, resulting in a shocking separation last year. While the dust still settles on Brangelina’s mysterious break-up, these facts show what really drove them apart.

First meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, Brangelina were the source of much scrutiny, even in their first days together. At the time, Jolie was only one year out of her previous marriage to Billy Bob Thornton. Meanwhile, Pitt was still very much married to then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, the timing led many to believe Pitt cheated on his previous love. And while Jolie admitted they started to fall for one another during his marriage to Aniston, the two only got together after the pair’s split. Still, news outlets became frenzied and fans even tagged themselves as “Team Angie” or “Team Jen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT