A 1991 Interview With Bette Midler Has Resurfaced – And In It She Made Some Truly Unsettling Remarks

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo campaign, many old accusations of sexual misconduct have resurfaced. Twenty-seven years ago, it seems, those kind of allegations weren’t taken as seriously as they are now. But one of those claims, and it was quite a serious one, came from the mouth of singer and actress Bette Midler. The video in which she made her statement was largely forgotten about… until now.

Bette Midler is one of America’s most beloved entertainers. She’s been around a long time too – her music career started in 1970, and it’s continued right up to the present day. She’s won a tremendous amount of awards for her work, including three Grammys, two Tonys, and four Golden Globes. And her Twitter account has more than one million followers.

Ever since her earliest days, Midler has been an advocate for social change. As the AIDS crisis took hold in the ’80s, she worked hard to raise money and awareness in the gay community, which had always embraced her music. “What was the moment when I said that it was time to stand up? Oh my god – it never occurred to me not to. These were friends of mine,” she told Pride Source in 2014.

