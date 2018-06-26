A 2013 Interview With Meghan Markle Has Resurfaced – And The Footage Shows A Rare Side To The Royal

ADVERTISEMENT

The star is now more widely known as the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle was previously a rising star in Hollywood. During her days as an actress on the television series Suits she did an interview that recently resurfaced online. And viewers were amazed by what they saw.

Meghan Markle was born in Los Angeles on August 4, 1981. She grew up in Hollywood and then studied theatre and international studies at Illinois’ Northwestern University. Markle graduated in 2003 and began a career in acting.

The 36-year-old became a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal in 2006, which required her to be extremely energetic. Then, a few years later, she landed the part of a lifetime. Markle won a leading role in legal drama Suits as Rachel Zane.

