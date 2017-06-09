The relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton played out almost entirely in front of the world’s press. And so when it looked like they would split up in April 2007, the whole of the U.K. held its breath. By June of that year, however, the two were back together and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Then came the engagement, and the wedding preparations, and the wedding itself. And all the while, the young couple were being followed around by cameras. It’s amazing that they have any secrets still left at all. But they do!
20. Kate’s see-through dress first caught the Prince’s attention
William and Kate both attended St. Andrews University in Scotland, but it wasn’t until he saw her in a fashion show that he really took notice of his fellow student. The couple’s classmate, Ben Duncan, told E! in 2011 that when Kate walked out wearing a very risqué transparent dress that exposed her black underwear underneath, the Prince’s “eyes were like stalks.”
19. Royal PDA is a no-no
It’s rare to see William and Kate even holding hands in public, let alone kissing. Why? Well, simply because they’re royalty, and royalty has to be professional and stoic at all times, even after marriage. That being said, occasionally the odd hug will slip through the net every now and again.
20 Intriguing Secrets About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship
