Ivanka Trump Has Bought A Lavish $5 Million Mansion, And It’s Just A Few Blocks Away From The Obamas

In the luxurious neighborhood of Kalorama, Washington DC, there sits a white house ideally situated for those who have some connection with the actual White House. In fact, just down the road live none other than former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. No one except the very wealthy could possibly afford to buy and maintain the $5.5 million colonial home. But who is the privileged person who nabbed it?
Well, it turns out that the stunning mansion was bought in December 2016 by Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. She’ll be living there with her husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, Joseph and baby Theodore. It’s certainly a beautiful area to be in – but let’s hope there’ll be no tension with the neighbors.
Just before President Trump took office, Ivanka had a meeting with Michelle Obama that ended up lasting an hour. It seems she gets on well with her, at least. So despite their families being at opposite ends of the political spectrum, perhaps they can still have get-togethers in the 6,870-square-foot home.
She Was Expecting Quads After Beating Cancer. But At 7 Months, Doctors Confirmed Her Worst Nightmare
Two Brothers Were On A Fishing Trip When They Found Something Astonishing Trapped In The Ice
When They Found This Dog Curled Up On The Roadside, He Was So Ill That He Couldn’t Bear To Be Touched
In 2003 Two Men Mysteriously Boarded A Boeing 727 And Just Took Off, Disappearing Without A Trace
When Archaeologists Pulled Up The Floor Of This Attic, They Found Secret 17th-Century Manuscripts
20 Celebrities Who Had Terrible Feuds With Their Own Families
After Being Kept In A Cage, This Pit Bull Was Brought To A Vet – And Left To Slowly Waste Away
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise