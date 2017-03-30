Jackass’ Bam Margera Has A Serious Problem. And It’s Gotten So Bad That His Family Has Had To Step In

ADVERTISEMENT

As the mischievous poster boy for MTV’s Jackass, Bam Margera had it all. Fame, fortune and success beyond his wildest dreams. This prankster couldn’t have flown any higher in the noughties. But, today, Margera is a shadow of his former self, and his behavior is bringing him dangerously close to self-destruction. With seemingly no alternative, his family had to step in…

From an early age, Brandon Margera always had a rambunctious personality. In fact, his custom of running into walls at three years old led his grandfather to nickname the future star “Bam.”

Rather than dampen the young rascal’s prospects, Margera’s wild behavior actually helped him forge a career in later life. In 1999, he released his first video – CKY, a collection of skateboard tricks and death-defying stunts, featuring himself and his friends Ryan Dunn and Brandon DiCamillo.

