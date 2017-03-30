Jackass’ Bam Margera Has A Serious Problem. And It’s Gotten So Bad That His Family Has Had To Step In

As the mischievous poster boy for MTV’s Jackass, Bam Margera had it all. Fame, fortune and success beyond his wildest dreams. This prankster couldn’t have flown any higher in the noughties. But, today, Margera is a shadow of his former self, and his behavior is bringing him dangerously close to self-destruction. With seemingly no alternative, his family had to step in…
From an early age, Brandon Margera always had a rambunctious personality. In fact, his custom of running into walls at three years old led his grandfather to nickname the future star “Bam.”
Rather than dampen the young rascal’s prospects, Margera’s wild behavior actually helped him forge a career in later life. In 1999, he released his first video – CKY, a collection of skateboard tricks and death-defying stunts, featuring himself and his friends Ryan Dunn and Brandon DiCamillo.
After This Mom Gave Birth Twice In 15 Months, A Photo Of Her Stomach Revealed A Strange Condition
Steve McQueen Could Have Been Murdered By The Manson Family – If His Infidelity Hadn’t Intervened
This Girl’s Mom Never Told The Dad She Was Pregnant. But 45 Years On She Got A Stunning Email
The 20 Most Insane Upsets in Sporting History
30 Years After This Photographer’s Death, A Hidden Box Of Early Gender-Bending Experiments Was Found
Mom Thought She Was Having One Child. Then Doctors Noticed Two Extra Limbs Behind The Baby’s Back
For A Decade, Dad Visited His Son’s Memorial Under Cover Of Darkness. Then An Oil Giant Left A Note
When Rescuers Laid Eyes On This Poor Neglected Creature, They Couldn’t Even Work Out What It Was
20 Tattoo Cover-Up Jobs That Just Made Things Worse
The 20 Worst Casting Decisions Ever Made In Major Movies
This YouTube Star’s Parents Could Face Severe Punishment After Helping Him Do A Perilous Stunt
When Rescuers Found This Terrified Cat, The Roll Around His Neck Had Caused A Horrible Infection