Jackie Chan’s Daughter Has Claimed That She And Her Girlfriend Are Living In Complete Poverty

Jackie Chan may be one of the most cherished action heroes of his generation. But according to his estranged daughter, the martial arts maestro isn’t as nice as he apparently seems. Here’s a look at the family drama that has brought Chan’s reputation into disrepute.

Born in Hong Kong in 1954, Chan got his start in martial arts at a young age, as he learned how to fight during his time at the China Drama Academy. There, he also studied acrobatics and acting. And the rigorous training in the latter pursuit seemed to pay off, as by his teens Chan had appeared in several movies – including Big and Little Wong Tin Bar, The Love Eterne and Come Drink with Me.

Then, after serving as a stuntman for two Bruce Lee movies, Chan was given top billing in 1973’s Little Tiger of Canton. However, the fledgling actor wouldn’t come to wider attention until 1978 – the year in which Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master were released. Both films showcased Chan’s distinctive brand of comedic kung-fu and turned him into a star.

