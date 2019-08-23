Jada Pinkett Smith Opened Up About Her Son Saying The Words No Mom Wants To Hear

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting-couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have tried to do what they believed was best for their children. But it’s fair to say that their parenting techniques have sometimes seemed quirky to the outside world. And even Jada’s mother said she thought at one point that their approach “was crazy.” Despite this, the A-lister mom was still taken aback by a sudden request from actor son, Jaden, back in 2013.

For you see, Jada opened up about the particular exchange during an episode of her online chat show, Red Table Talk. During the clip, the mom discusses a conversation she had with the young actor when he was just 15. And she admitted she was “devastated” by what her son had to say.

However, despite her heartbreak, Jada did her best to understand Jaden’s point of view. And in the end, she came around to his way of thinking, even though it wasn’t what she’d wanted. So using her motherly instincts, Jada proved that if you love someone, you truly should let them go.

