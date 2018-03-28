Jaden Smith Looked Set To Follow In His Famous Dad’s Footsteps. Then He Vanished From Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not always easy being the child of world-famous celebrities. Take Jaden Smith, son of A-list actor Will Smith. He comes from a whole family of successful people, and he grew up very much in the spotlight. At first, it seemed like he was totally fine with being almost a mini version of his dad. He appeared alongside him in a couple of films and had a promising start in Hollywood. But then, suddenly, his name vanished from the movie posters. It vanished from almost everywhere, except Twitter. What happened?

Jaden Smith was born to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on July 8, 1998. He was the second child for Will, who had a son from a previous marriage, and the first for Jada. As he got older, his parents homeschooled him and his sister Willow. And reportedly, Will and Jada had a rather lenient parenting and teaching style.

The pair didn’t believe in disciplining their kids, at least not overly. “We don’t do punishment,” Will told Metro in April 2013. “The way that we deal with our kids is, they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible.” He believed punishment had “a little too much of a negative quality.”

