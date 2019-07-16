James Garner’s Grieving Daughter Paid Tribute To Her Father With This Tear-Jerking Gesture

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014 actor James Garner died at the age of 86. But he had lived a pretty amazing life – indeed, along with fighting in the Korean War, he had appeared in many famous movies, including The Great Escape, The Americanization of Emily, and The Notebook. And when he passed, he also left behind a loving family.

Garner’s wife was a woman called Lois Clarke. Amazingly, he met her at a party in 1956 and they got married just two weeks later, remaining together for the rest of his life. And they had two children – the first was Kim, Clarke’s child from a previous marriage, who the actor adopted. And the second was a girl named Greta “Gigi” Garner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi has often spoken to the media about the kind of man Garner was. Indeed, she utterly adored him. She told Closer Weekly in 2018, “He made a concentrated effort to stay connected to me, no matter where he was. My dad was just a good guy – the guy with the white hat.” And the year after that, she decided she would create a special tribute for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT