James Gunn Has Opened Up To Reveal How He Really Feels About Being Fired By Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Disney horrified fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies by removing director James Gunn from all future installments of the films. The firing came after series of extremely inappropriate tweets from way back in Gunn’s Twitter account came to light. And while some considered the dismissal justified; others did not. But then Disney suddenly changed their minds and rehired him.

Now, though, Gunn has starting speaking out about what happened. After the initial firing, lots of people – especially the actors involved with Guardians of the Galaxy franchise – came out in support of the director. When interviewed for the first time about the whole incident, one of the first things he did was thank them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Gunn had lots of other thoughts about the firing, too. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, he explained his feelings about both the ones who had sacked him and his own actions. Guardians of the Galaxy had always been a series about characters overcoming bad things in their past. And it seems as though life has imitated art.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT