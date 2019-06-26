Jamie Lee Curtis Got Her Debut In Halloween, And She’s Totally Transformed In The 40 Years Since

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Lee Curtis’ glittering Hollywood career began way back in 1978 – and it has taken her from movie heroine to bonafide movie star. But alongside appearing in scary movies, comedies and dramas, the actress’ interests and even her appearance have changed just as dramatically as her on-screen roles.

Long before she starred in the horror movie Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis’ mother, Janet Leigh, proved that scream queen qualities ran in the family. Indeed, Leigh starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror flick Psycho, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination.

On top of that, Curtis’ father Tony had a legendary Hollywood career, too. He starred in the acclaimed comedy Some Like It Hot one year after welcoming his and Leigh’s second daughter, Jamie Lee, in November 1958. But the talented family wouldn’t stay together for long.

