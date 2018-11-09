Jamie Lee Curtis Has Come Clean About The Secret Addiction She Battled For A Decade

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with the likes of Anything But Love, True Lies and The Heidi Chronicles. But she also spent much of the decade battling a secret addiction. Here’s a look at the dark period the actress admits she was lucky to survive.

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1958, Jamie Lee Curtis had two bona fide Hollywood legends for parents in Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. After briefly studying at the University of the Pacific she decided to follow in their acting footsteps. She made her screen debut in a 1977 episode of Quincy, M.E.

A year later Curtis landed the career-defining role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s pioneering slasher, Halloween. Her status as a Hollywood scream queen was cemented when she starred in the director’s 1980 follow-up, The Fog. That same year she also appeared in the horrors Prom Night and Terror Train.

