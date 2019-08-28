Jane Fonda Has Emotionally Opened Up About Her Brother Peter’s Final Days

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Fonda, the Oscar-nominated star of Easy Rider and Ulee's Gold, passed away of lung cancer in August 2019. He was part of a legendary acting family. His father was Henry Fonda, and his elder sister Jane Fonda. Now that he has gone, Jane has opened up about her brother's last days before he died.

Peter’s cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of lung cancer. According to a statement released by the Fondas, Peter died at his Los Angeles home with his family by his side. He left behind a wife, Margaret “Parky” DeVogelaere, and two adult children, Bridget and Jason, from his first marriage to Susan Brewer.

After Fonda's death, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that flowers would be left on his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But a lot of the tributes came from Twitter and other social media. Many big names, including Kathy Griffin, Ava DuVernay, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Mia Farrow tweeted their sympathies.

