Jane Fonda Posted A Photo Online After Attending A Gala – And What She Shared Was Totally Relatable

In today’s world of social media and instant connection, it’s never been easier to peek into the everyday lives of our favorite celebrities. Sometimes we get more than we bargained for, but other times we discover that the rich and famous are just as normal as everyone else. And actress-activist Jane Fonda is more than happy to show the world what her life is like when she’s not at high-profile galas.

Jane Fonda has been a public figure for over half a century. She got her start on the stage in the late 1950s, but it was in the movies that she really made her name. Indeed, films like Sunday in New York and Barefoot in the Park put her firmly on the road to stardom. And it was a road that would lead Fonda to multiple awards, including two Oscars, two BAFTAs and an AFI Life Achievement Award. Then again, looking at the family she came from, that’s not all that surprising.

Jane is the daughter of Henry Fonda, one of the most famous actors of his era. However, the relationship between father and daughter was often a difficult one. In fact, both Jane and her brother Peter felt that their dad was distant and bad-tempered. And Jane would later blame her father for the lifelong issues she had with her body image.

