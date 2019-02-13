80-Year-Old Jane Fonda Has Revealed Her Secret To Looking Far Younger Than Her Real Age

ADVERTISEMENT

Believe it or not, actor and activist Jane Fonda is 80 years old. She looks incredibly good for her age, though. So what’s her secret to staying so young-looking? Despite having had plastic surgery in the past, she speaks out against it now. These days she prefers simple, easy techniques to keep herself looking great. She’s talked about them in the press and you’ll marvel at how she utilizes them.

The actor was a visible political activist in the counterculture era during the Vietnam War and later became involved in advocacy for women. In fact, Fonda was famously － and controversially － photographed sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun on a 1972 visit to Hanoi. As a result, she became widely known under the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

Fonda was hugely successful throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. She starred in multiple hit films, including Klute, The China Syndrome, Coming Home and Fun with Dick and Jane. Even the controversy surrounding her anti-war activism didn’t dampen her ability to be a superstar.

