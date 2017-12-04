Jane Fonda’s Father Kept A Dark Secret From Her – And When It Finally Came Out, She Was Devastated

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter of silver-screen legend Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda became a bona fide star in her own right with stellar performances in movies such as Klute and The China Syndrome. While her father certainly inspired her professionally, however, their personal relationship was much more complicated. And nothing highlighted their topsy-turvy connection more than this disturbing secret that Henry kept hidden from Jane – one that still has a profound impact on the veteran actress to this very day…

Lady Jayne Seymour Fonda, better known now as “Jane,” was born in New York City on December 21, 1937. As the daughter of acclaimed actor Henry Fonda, Jane didn’t waste time following in her father’s footsteps. Indeed, her first acting credit was alongside him in a 1954 stage production of The Country Girl.

Since then, Jane has gone on to become one of the most respected actresses in the business. Her most famous films include Barbarella, Klute, and The China Syndrome. She’s also received attention for her activism, as well as her aerobic-exercise videos.

