Jason Momoa Went To See His Grandmother In Iowa, And The Pictures Of His Trip Are Just Too Cute

Jason Momoa’s acting career has gone from strength to strength recently. In 2018 he starred as the eponymous lead character in Aquaman, which became the fifth highest-grossing movie of that year. But no matter how big he gets, he always remembers his roots. In fact, he recently visited his grandmother in Iowa, taking some pictures with her and posting them online. And they’re absolutely adorable.

Momoa’s trip to Iowa was part of a vlogging project he’s been doing recently. His business, Pride of Gypsies, teamed with production company On the Roam to create a new YouTube channel following Momoa around the world. It launched at the same time Momoa was promoting Aquaman, so it was a good month for his fans.

But it took Momoa a long time to get those fans. When he first started out in the entertainment business, he was – perhaps unsurprisingly – a model. He even won the award for Hawaii’s Model of the Year in 1999. He was only 19 at that point in his career and he had a lot to prove. After all, he was much more than just a pretty face.

