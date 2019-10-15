When Jason Momoa Shaved Off His Iconic Beard, Fans Were Stunned By What He Looked Like Underneath

Jason Momoa enjoys worldwide fame because of roles like Aquaman in the eponymous movie and Khal Drago in hit TV series Game of Thrones. And one of the trademarks of those and other parts he’s played is the abundant beard he has always sported. In fact, in a video released in April 2019, Momoa says “Ah, 2012, was the last time I shaved.” But in that very video, all that’s about to change in a way that will leave some fans bereft.