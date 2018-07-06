Jay Leno Is Worth Around $350 Million And Owns 181 Cars – But The TV Host Lives By Some Frugal Rules

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s one of the most successful comedians of all time and is worth an estimated $350 million. Away from work, Jay Leno’s biggest indulgence is his impressive car collection. But aside from splashing out on a lot of vehicles, the 68-year-old TV host follows a surprising set of rules when it comes to his finances.

Leno was born in New Rochelle, New York, on April 28, 1950. His parents were immigrants who grew up during the Depression following the famous stock market crash. That meant they were constantly cautious about their cash.

And their abstemious ways clearly rubbed off on their son. Following high school, Leno studied speech therapy at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, and established a comedy club at the private university in 1973. Then, after he graduated, he began working as a standup comedian

