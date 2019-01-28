Jeff Bridges Has Been Married For Over 40 Years – And What He Has To Say About His Wife Is Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jeff Bridges is one half of a very long-lasting marriage. He wed Susan Geston in 1977, and they’ve been together ever since. Needless to say, both of them have plenty of advice about romance, especially Bridges. And it might well be worth listening to what he has to say.

Bridges comes from an acting family. Both his father Lloyd and his mother Dorothy were actors. As children, Bridges and his brother Beau appeared on their dad’s series Sea Hunt, which ran from 1958 to 1961. But, of course, the most exciting roles of his career were still to come.

As he grew up, Bridges achieved more and more success. He gained a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his earliest lead part, in fact, in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, which wasn’t a bad start. He was nominated again in the same category three years later, when he starred in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot alongside Clint Eastwood.

