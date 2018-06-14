Jenna Bush Hager Has Had A Hard Year – But Now She’s Shared A Heartwarming Post Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Today correspondent Jenna Bush Hager comes from one of the most famous families in the USA. Both her father and grandfather are former presidents – George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush. Her grandmother was Barbara Bush, with whom her twin sister shares a name. Sadly, Jenna experienced a major loss in 2018.

Growing up as the daughter of a president wasn’t always easy for Jenna and her sister. Back in 2000, Jenna had actually tried to persuade him not to run for office, according to news website The Daily Beast in 2004. Her father reportedly responded, “You know, Jenna, your mother and I are living our lives. And that’s what we raised you and Barbara to do: live yours.”

But when George W. Bush became president in 2001, Jenna found herself pushed into the spotlight. This wasn’t always a positive thing. Within just two months of that year, she was charged twice with misdemeanors for alcohol-related offenses. First she was caught in possession of alcohol while under 21, later she was caught using a fake ID to buy drink.

