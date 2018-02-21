Jennifer Aniston Announced Her Split, And Twitter Worked Out That She And Brad Pitt Are Both Single

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor Jennifer Aniston. Everyone assumed that after she married Justin Theroux, her days of romantic unhappiness were behind her. But it wasn’t to be. In February 2018 she and Theroux announced that they were separating. Everyone was full of sympathy for the 49-year-old actress, but then the rumors started. Because the internet had realized that Brad Pitt, the man who had very publicly broken Aniston’s heart back in 2005, was also back on the market.

To begin with, Aniston’s parents were both actors, but it wasn’t that which made her famous. Instead, it was the hugely popular sitcom Friends that propelled her into stardom. Aniston’s portrayal of Rachel Green won her awards, acclaim and a million-dollar paycheck. And by 1998 she was dating the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood: Brad Pitt.

For the next few years, Aniston and Pitt were the couple. Aniston was beautiful, rich and accomplished, while Pitt was one of the most powerful (and good-looking) men in Hollywood. When they married in 2000, the media went into a frenzy. If you weren’t on the wedding guest list you weren’t getting in, and when you did get in you had to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The wedding cost a reported $1 million, with $75,000 of that going on flowers alone. The guest-list was full of A-listers: Ed Norton, Cameron Diaz, and almost all of Aniston’s Friends co-stars attended. Aniston’s wedding dress was designed by Lawrence Steele, and her shoes by Manolo Blahnik. Despite the wedding being kept very private, it was absolutely a fairytale occasion.

