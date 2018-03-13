Jennifer Garner Has Opened Up To Reveal The Truth About That Viral Oscars Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucky enough to be in the audience at the Academy Awards? A famous celebrity? Just be careful about what face you’re pulling when the cameras are rolling, or you might become an internet meme. That’s exactly what happened to an applauding Jennifer Garner at the 2018 ceremony. It looked as though she’d had a sudden epiphany, and soon, she felt compelled to comment…

Jennifer Garner is a big-name actress, the star of shows like Alias and movies like 13 Going on 30. But she’s also famous for being one half of a former celebrity supercouple. From 2005 to 2017 she was married to Ben Affleck, her co-star in the films Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. The pair even had three children together.

And when news hit of the couple’s shock divorce, all the sympathy was for Garner. Gossip spread that Affleck had cheated on her with their children’s nanny. Even though all parties denied the claim, rumors of Affleck’s infidelity wouldn’t go away. In July 2017, People magazine reported claims that Affleck had been cheating on Garner with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

