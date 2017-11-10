Jennifer Lawrence Has Opened Up About A Harrowing Incident That Took Place Early On In Her Career

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a colossal scandal swept Hollywood as women related alleged experiences with men who had sexually harassed or even assaulted them. Initially they chiefly involved movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, but accusations were soon leveled at others, too. When A-lister Jennifer Lawrence told her story, hearts went out to her.

Jennifer Lawrence had begun her journey towards stardom aged just 14, having been spotted by a modeling scout while vacationing in New York with her mom. Soon, Lawrence was pursuing a career in the movie business, although her parents insisted that she finished her studies, too.

Her folks weren’t sold on Lawrence going to Hollywood. “My parents were the exact opposite of stage parents. They did everything in their power to keep it from happening,” Lawrence told the Globe and Mail in 2010. But the determined fledgling actress soon landed TV roles and won a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Performer in a TV Series for The Bill Engvall Show in 2009.

