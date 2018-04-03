Jennifer Lopez Stood On Stage In A Simple Gown – But Suddenly Her Outfit Stole The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous entertainers in the world. She’s a singer, dancer, actress and fashion icon. Everything she’s seen in seems to look fantastic on her, and she’s noted for pushing boundaries with her outfits. But when Lopez performed on American Idol in 2015 wearing a fabulous white dress, no-one knew what was about to happen next. It was to be another iconic fashion moment from Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution over the years has been a thing of beauty. When she sprang onto the scene in the early ’90s, she rocked an edgy look – all crop tops and animal prints. That changed as she moved on to classy, daring dresses.

Even though J-Lo’s career had a few ups and downs, her fashion sense didn’t. When she became one half of the celebrity super-couple Bennifer – the other half was Ben Affleck – the movies that they made together were considered huge flops. But in 2003, which was the year that the infamously bad Gigli came out, Lopez also launched the successful fashion label Sweetface.

